DENVER, Colo. — A brand new tiger exhibiting has opened up at the Denver Zoo called The Edge.

A zoo spokesperson says the exhibit brings you closer than ever to the zoo’s tigers.

It features multiple yards and connecting bridges, allowing tigers to stride 12 feet over guests’ heads.

They say The Edge exhibit is increasing the tigers’ outdoor space by nearly 50 percent.

The open space mimics their natural habitat with old trees to provide shade, along with large pools to keep them cool.