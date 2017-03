COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The first official day of spring is Monday, March 20.

What better way to celebrate than to grab some ice cream?

Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill will be offering its customers a free vanilla ice cream at participating locations nationwide for Free Cone Day.

The limit is one per customer.

Cones are free but visitors are instead encouraged to donate money, with all proceeds going toward their local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

Officials say over the past 32 years, Dairy Queens have raised over $120 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in local communities.

>> Click here to find a Dairy Queen near you.