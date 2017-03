COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Colorado Springs Police are asking for the community’s help finding a missing teenager.

13-year-old Adalie Rivera is here on vacation with her family from Lubbock, TX.

She was last seen early Friday morning.

The family is staying at the Quality Inn Colorado Springs Airport hotel on Aerotech Drive.

Adalie is believed to be wearing a short sleeve navy blue t-shirt, medium blue denim jeans, and red, black and white size 5 Nike sneakers. She was also wearing a neon yellow bracelet worn on her right wrist.

She is described as a Hispanic female about 5 feet tall and 120 pounds.

She has brown hair that has recently been lightened. She also has maroon highlights.

Adalie also has a number of light coffee colored birthmarks located on her arms, legs, back and neck.

She left with no money and has no friends in the Pikes Peak Region.

If anyone has any information on Adalie’s whereabouts or means by which to contact her, please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.