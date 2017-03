Related Coverage Hundreds dip into cold waters for Colorado Springs’ Polar Plunge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — People got their bowl on at the Special Kids Special Families 8th annual Bowl-A-Thon fundraiser at King Pin Lanes Saturday.

It’s an annual tradition in the Colorado Springs community with all proceeds going to Special Kids Special Families of Colorado, an organization that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities.

“We’re doing the Bowl-A-Thon. As you can see there’s a lot of noise and such. It’s a very St. Patrick’s Day Bowl-A-Thon,” said fellow bowler Logan Kelso. “Bowl-A-Thon is a very good event.”

