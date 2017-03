COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police arrested two suspects after they harassed employees, sprayed fire extinguishers at two drive-thru employees and sprayed several northeast Colorado Springs stores early Sunday.

Police say the two suspects targeted a total of 6 businesses.

According to authorities, they entered the first store located in the 4600 block of Rusina Road and harassed employees while spraying the fire extinguishers.

While officers were investigating that report, the suspects went to several nearby stores and again sprayed the fire extinguishers.

At one of the locations, two employees working at a drive-thru window were sprayed with the fire extinguishers. Officials say the chemicals discharged from the fire extinguishers were not toxic or harmful.

The suspects, later identified as 19-year-old Trevor Rather and a 17-year-old boy, were arrested for multiple counts of harassment and theft.