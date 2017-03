MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — An online video showcasing a thrill ride at Cave of the Winds is getting some serious attention!

Uploaded to the Travel Channel‘s YouTube page, the video shows stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer as he takes his first ride on the Terror Dactyl.

The attraction drops you 200 feet from a cliff as you free-fall 100 mph into a canyon, all the while getting an up-close look at all the beautiful scenery around you!

Kreischer looked a bit terrified in the video but in the end, said “This is how you see Colorado!”

The clip, uploaded Monday, has been viewed nearly 70 million times and shared over 827,000 times.