SYDNEY — A baby pygmy hippo is making a big splash in an Australian zoo.

Nature lovers at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo are coming in droves to see the first baby pygmy hippopotamus born in 7 years.

It was born on February 21 to first-time parents Fergus and Kambiri.

Zoo keepers say hippos are classified as endangered, with only about 3,000 left in the wild.

When full-grown, a pygmy hippo can weigh between 400 and 600 pounds, and in captivity they live from 30 to 55 years.

The Taronga Zoo is now holding a competition to help choose a name for the new calf.