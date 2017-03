COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — If you or someone you know is looking for a new place to live, we have some good news !

More new housing is coming to the downtown area of Colorado Springs.

The developer who recently built downtown’s first new apartment building in decades – the Blue Dot Place – on South Nevada Avenue – announced plans to create a similar development just one block west of the building.

The new building would be a four-story, 27-unit complex on South Tejon Street.

The 36,000-square foot future apartment building is being called Casa Mundi, which is Spanish for World House.

There are plans to break ground this fall and developers are saying it should take about 14 months to build.

The expected completion date is sometime in 2018.