COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dozens of friends and family gathered for a vigil Saturday afternoon to honor seven-year-old Kaivion Eleby.

He fell to his death while hiking Friday afternoon near Gold Camp Road.

“This pain, it burns,” said Dinetric Cooper, Kaivion’s grandmother.

Cooper says the loss of her first grandchild is something unbearable.

“He was only seven, he was just starting his life,” she said. “He was learning things. He wanted to be fireman, he wanted to be a police officer. I mean everything. The power ranger, everything, he wanted to be everything and I told him he could be anything he wanted to be and he believed me.”

The impact Kaivion made on people was profound as many remembered him to be an outgoing, cheerful and curious little boy.

“You can’t meet anyone else like Kaivion,” said Anayah Cooper, his aunt. “He was so bright, he was so social and friendly and usually kids are shy and cling to their parents. Kaivion was very curious and adventurous. He was a loving child and he was nice to everybody he met.”

Kaivion fell while hiking with his step-father, something his family says he knew better than to be by the edge of a cliff.

“It’s messed up because Kaivion was so sweet and he didn’t have a fighting chance and I think about how scared he was falling,” said Anayah.

“How can a seven year old get away from you and fall off a cliff?,” said Dinetric. “I don’t get that and I’m mad, and I’m mad and I want answers because somebody is responsible.”

Kaivion was very protective of his younger sister, someone who family says won’t ever know just how much he really loved her.

“She’ll never know her brother,” said Dinetric. “She probably will have vague memories of him but she’ll never truly really know him and I just think that that’s horrible.”

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help cover the costs of Kaivion’s funeral.