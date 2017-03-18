Drunk driver hits two buildings and two cars in south Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is in custody for DUI after he hit two buildings, two parked cars and an electric box early Saturday.

It happened just before 7 a.m. in the 800 block of Mt. Werner Circle near S. El Paso Avenue.

Police say the driver, 29-year-old Cody Burns, caused structural damage to both buildings.

There were no reported injuries.

He was taken into custody for DUI along with additional traffic charges, according to authorities.