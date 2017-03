COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The District 11 school bus involved in Monday’s downtown crash is out of commission while it’s being fixed.

In the meantime, a new bus equipped with seat belts is taking over the route.

It comes as D-11 works to add seat belts to its entire bus fleet.

So far just a third of the buses have seen the upgrades because of school funding cuts from the state.

To save money, they’re retro-fitting their existing buses with seat belts instead of buying brand new buses.

“They take the seat back off, they install the three point belts and then they put the seat back back on so you’re not buying a whole new bus,” said D-11 official Devra Ashby. “However as each of our buses ages out of our fleet we have to upgrade with a newer bus.”

Ashby says this method still comes at a high price – costing nearly $10,000.