CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — If you are driving to Denver anytime soon, you might see a unique memorial on the side of I-25 just south of Castle Rock.

Troopers with CSP Castle Rock tweeted out a photo of a special memorial tribute to Trooper Cody Donahue.

A special memorial tribute to Trooper Cody Donahue on I25 south of Castle Rock. pic.twitter.com/ajALiNCZXY — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) March 17, 2017

The memorial has a freshly-painted guard rail marked in blue, with the code 1-Charlie-3 painted across it – along with Trooper Donahue’s name on the other side.

The memorial is a reminder to move over when you see emergency vehicles pulled to the side of the road with their lights on or slow down.

Trooper Donahue was hit and killed by a passing semi-truck at that location while he was investigating a separate crash on November 25.

The driver of the semi-truck, 41-year-old Noe Gamez-Ruiz of Denver, was arrested shortly after the fatal accident.

He has been charged with criminally negligent homicide and other charges.