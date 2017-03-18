1 dead in crash near downtown Colorado Springs

Published:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities are investigating a crash that killed a man in Colorado Springs Friday night.

It happened just after 7 p.m. in the intersection of Platte Avenue and Pitkin Street.

Police say a car was traveling westbound on Platte and made a left turn onto southbound Pitkin when it collided with another car traveling eastbound on Platte.

At this time there is no information on the condition of the other driver involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

The intersection was closed in both directions for nearly 5 hours as authorities investigated.

 

