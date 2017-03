COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Shots were fired during a fight outside of a northern Colorado Springs bar overnight, according to police.

It happened just after midnight Friday at Dublin House, which is near the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard. Police said staff members were trying to remove two unruly patrons from the bar when a fight broke out. After the struggle was over, the suspects started to leave, but one returned with a handgun and threatened an employee. He then fired several rounds into the air before speeding off in a car with the other suspect.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

The shooting suspect, 29-year-old Carlisle Porter, was arrested on several charges.