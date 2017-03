COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — JCPenney is closing 138 stores nationwide, including four in Colorado, the company announced Friday.

Stores in Fort Morgan, Glenwood Springs, Longmont, and Sterling will close. The company said the liquidation process will start April 17, and most stores will be closed by June.

>> Full list of store closings nationwide.

The company’s 17 other Colorado stores will remain open. That includes two stores in Colorado Springs and one in Pueblo.

About 5,000 employees nationwide will be affected by the closures. The company said they are working to identify relocation opportunities for some employees, and provide outplacement support services for others.