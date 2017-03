PUEBLO, Colo. — Dick’s Sporting Goods is hiring 60 people for a new store in Pueblo.

The store will be located at 5945 North Elizabeth Street, in the Pueblo Crossing shopping center. It’s expected to open in April.

This will be the first Dick’s store in Pueblo. There are two in Colorado Springs.

About 60 full and part-time positions are available for cashiers, operations associates, sales associates, specialists, and technicians. Visit dickssportinggoods.jobs to learn more and apply.