Burn restrictions in Colorado springs went into effect Friday at noon.

CSFD Fire Captain Steve Wilch said, if you don’t abide by the burn restrictions, you’ll be subject to a violation.

The violation can be considered fourth-degree arson if the fire threatens or damages property.

The restrictions include; no recreational fires, bonfires along with open or prescribed burning.

Blasting, welding, and torches along with model rockets are by permit only.

Smoking is also banned in any city parks or open spaces.