COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – St. Patrick’s Day will be a tough day for the rest of one mother and father’s life. That’s because today March 17, 2017, they went out for an afternoon hike on an unseasonably warm day and went home without their little boy.

Colorado Springs Police confirmed to FOX21 that a seven-year-old boy fell during the hike near Gold Camp Road and died. His name and the circumstances of the fall have not yet been released.

Part of Gold Camp Road was shut down while police investigated the death.