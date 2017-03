COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A teen was arrested after explosives were found in an eastern Colorado Springs home Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said around 4:45 p.m., they got a call about an explosion on Ashby Field Drive, which is in the neighborhood southeast of Barnes Road and Peterson Road. When officers arrived, they learned that an improvised explosive device had been detonated. They also learned that there were more IEDs, along with homemade explosives and precursors, in a nearby home.

Officers went to the home, seized the items, and rendered them safe.

Police said one teen suspect was arrested. There is no immediate danger to the community, according to police.