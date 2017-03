COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — U.S. Senator Michael Bennet Taking questions from his constituents Thursday.

He stopped in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

This town hall comes after several U.S. senators have been avoiding meeting with constituents.

Bennet touched on a number of topics, from healthcare, the environment and civil rights.

He also called for a full investigation after speaking about the possible Russian interference.

“The question that we have now is not whether or not the Russians interfered in a material way, let me strike the word ‘material.’ Whether the Russians interfered in a significant way, they did,” Bennet said.

“I do think that Senator Bennet is listening and he should be an example for other representatives throughout the state that are in DC for Colorado that we need to have these conversations face-to-face. Regardless of what that might feel like, he was able to stand even under the pressure,” said Stephany Rose, who was at the town hall.

Bennet did not answer questions regarding President Donald Trump’s supreme court nomination of Federal Appeals Court Judge Neil Gorsuch, from Boulder, saying he will wait until confirmation hearings on March 20th to make a decision.