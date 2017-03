COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was killed in a shooting in southeastern Colorado Springs early Thursday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at a townhome community on Lexington Village Lane, which is in the area of Chelton Road and Astrozon Boulevard. Police said it happened after a divorced couple got into a fight. The woman’s 19-year-old son shot the man to protect her, according to police. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

It was not immediately clear if the man who was shot was the 19-year-old’s father.

Police said the son has not been arrested. They are investigating whether the shooting was a case of self-defense.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.