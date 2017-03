COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing multiple charges after he crashed into a patio and then ran into an apartment to hide from officers Wednesday night, according to police.

It happened around 9 p.m. at the Beverly Place Apartments off Montebello Drive. Police said 19-year-old Elvis Mendez lost control of his Honda Accord while parking it. The car hit another parked car, then hit a curb, crossed over a sidewalk, and crashed into a garden-level patio.

Police said Mendez was standing near the car when officers arrived, but when he saw the officers, he ran away. The officers watched him run around a corner and into an apartment. They negotiated with the other people in the apartment, who let them inside to arrest Mendez.

Mendez is charged with careless driving, DUI, and several charges for the hit-and-run, according to police.