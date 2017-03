ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a rollover crash that sent two people to the hospital Wednesday, March 8.

The crash happened on Highway 40 about two miles west of Aarapahoe.

Troopers say a Dodge Charger driven by 21-year-old Christian Legg of Cheyenne Wells, Colorado was traveling westbound on the highway when he traveled off the right side of the road.

He re-entered the road, traveled across while rotating and traveled into the air before hitting the ground. The Charger rolled multiple times before coming to rest on a fence.

Legg and another passenger, 20-year-old Jeidyn Cullens also of Cheyenne Wells, were transported to a hospital and later flown out for further care.

Troopers say both Legg and Cullens were not wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the crash was due to the over-correction after drifting off the road, according to officials.

Alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in this crash.