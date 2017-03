PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities conducted search warrants on three illegal gambling establishments in the city of Pueblo and Pueblo County Wednesday.

The investigation was prompted after authorities received numerous complaints and concerns – including information that children were playing – of two local establishments using digital and internet gambling games known as “fish games.”

After months of investigating, authorities executed search warrants on TableZ located at 4929 N. Elizabeth and Skillz Arcade located at 315 N. Santa Fe.

Several gambling items and guns were seized from both locations, according to Pueblo police.

A third established in Pueblo West – also named TableZ – was searched by the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities found additional gaming machines, a gun and other items at that establishment located at 356 S. McCulloch Bouelvard Suite 101.

Owners of the establishments are facing charges for operating without a city tax license in addition to various misdemeanor gambling charges.

Seven people were contacted during the searches and were taken into custody on unrelated warrants for their arrests.

Authorities are reminding the public that the gambling that occurs at these types of establishments is non-regulated.

As a result, none of the protections that apply to players at legal gaming sites in Colorado – like surveillance and tracking of wages and payouts – are not applicable.