COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A northeastern Colorado Springs convenience store was robbed Tuesday night, according to police.

The robbery happened around 9:20 p.m. at the Diamond Shamrock at Austin Bluffs Parkway and Templeton Gap Road. Police said the robber pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. The clerk gave the man cash from the register, and he ran away toward the northwest.

No arrests have been made.