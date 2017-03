Related Coverage Officials identify double homicide victims found dead near PPIR

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A small memorial is growing off Old Pueblo Road where the bodies of two teenagers were found Sunday morning.

Derek Benjamin Greer, 15, and Natalie Partida, 16, were both students at Coronado High School.

Their bodies were found just before 9 a.m. near Pikes Peak International Raceway and their deaths have been ruled a homicide.

At this time authorities have no suspect any information.

Authorities are asking the community to keep an eye out and if you see anything out of the ordinary for your area, call the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 719-390-5555.