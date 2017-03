FOUNTAIN, Colo — Fire crews are investigating a grass fire Wednesday.

It happened off Wayfarer Drive located near Powers Boulevard and Mesa Ridge Parkway.

It burned three acres and came within feet of several homes.

“I’m very thankful. It’s very scary. We’ve lived here for 6 years now, so we saw Waldo Canyon, we saw Black Forest. Couldn’t imagine what those families were going through and then now to see it up close and personal is kinda scary,” said neighbor Dennis Wilcox.

Fire authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.