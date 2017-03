COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There’s nothing quite like finding $20 in a jacket pocket or between the cushions in your couch, so what about using clues to find cash?

If that sounds like fun, this is for you.

There’s a Facebook page called Colorado Treasure Hunts.

They hide money all across the state for people to find.

There was $200 broken up into $20s, and a $200 Prana gift card hidden throughout Stratton Open Space just waiting to be found Wednesday.

The Facebook page started a year ago and it already has almost 20,000 likes and a ton of engagement with people going out, searching, and finding money.

They always try to hide the money in a place that also has distinct views, so people will be able to find it.

“The ultimate goal is to create positivity. I mean if any of us go out in the woods and we hike and get out in nature, most problems, they tend to leave us and then we tend to look at what’s around us and tend to be more in the moment,” said Co-Founder Bo Griswold.

On April 1 the page is hosting a $1,000 treasure hunt with complicated clues.

You can register for the hunt on the group Facebook page.