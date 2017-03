Related Coverage 2 malnourished children found locked inside bedroom in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — New and disturbing details are surfacing about two children found locked inside the bedroom of a Fountain home for several days.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX21, Fountain police were dispatched to an apartment on Wellington Street last week regarding a report of child abuse.

After turning herself into police, 25-year-old Kanesha Godin is currently being held on two counts of felony child abuse. The mother of two is also a Sergeant at Fort Carson and after talking to neighbors about what happened, many of them completely unaware that children even lived in the home.

“It’s unfathomable that somebody would do that to a child, especially somebody that’s supposed to protect and serve our country,” said Zachary Wilmoth, a neighbor.

A three-year-old girl and four-year-old boy were left alone for five days inside a locked bedroom in the home.

According to the arrest affidavit, the bedroom was “extremely hot” — the thermostat set at 90 degrees. The man who found the children explained that “he used his cellphone light and saw feces smeared all over the walls, dirty diapers on the floor, as well as feces and urine stains.”

“Never seen kids, not one time have I seen kids from that lady,” said Wilmoth. “Don’t you think that’s odd? It makes me think how long has this been going on really.”

Godin was away on a trip and had apparently arranged for a friend to check on the children once a day, feed them and change their diapers but the report tells another story.

“He did not see any food debris, plates, bottles or cups,” the affidavit explained. “He said the children appeared malnourished.”

“She’s out there leaving her kids like dogs in a kennel,” said Wilmoth. “I hope they throw the book at her.”

A friend did come check on the children in the evenings under the false impression a babysitter was there during the day taking care of them.

“She would lock the bedroom door assuming the babysitter would go back over to the apartment shortly after she left,” the affidavit said. “She never spoke to the babysitter.”

Once authorities learned there was no babysitter, Godin was contacted to immediately return home and that’s when she allegedly tried to cover up her actions.

“I need you to do me a favor,” the affidavit explained. “Please say that you were confused about who was suppose to stay the night because if you don’t say that I’m going to be charged with child neglect. Erase these messages.”

“I wish I would’ve known so I could have done something about it but I mean it’s just crazy how you never know what could be going on and then all of the sudden it happens,” said Wilmoth.

The children have since been checked out by a doctor and the extent of their injuries was withheld from the affidavit.

The two kids are now with their father, Jonathan Godin, who says he and Godin have been estranged for over a year.

Fort Carson did release a brief statement saying their fully cooperating with Fountain police in the investigation.

Godin’s bail is currently set at $25,000 dollars.