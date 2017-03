CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a man who disappeared after telling family he was going to take pictures in Fremont County.

Deputies said Keith Lynn was last heard from at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday. He was getting gas at a Buena Vista gas station. He told family members via text that he was going to go to the Tallahassee Road area to take pictures. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Lynn is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 425 pounds. He drives a gunmetal gray 2015 Subaru Forester with Colorado license plate number QOY107. No photo of Lynn was immediately available.

Fremont County deputies used cars and helicopters to search the Tallahassee area, but found no sign of Lynn.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 719-784-3411 (press 1).