PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The search continues for two swimmers who went missing during a boating excursion in the Gulf of Mexico.

Andrew Dillman, 27, from New York, and Jie Lou, 21, a Colorado State University student from China, went missing when the current pulled them away on Tuesday night.

At 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, St. Petersburg’s Coast Guard sector received a report from the captain of a boat called Jaguar, stating two men were missing from the 71-foot yacht.

Fifteen students from Colorado State University had chartered the boat for the day. When it anchored at Shell Key, five students, including Lou, jumped from the boat for a swim. Lou hasn’t been seen since. Andrew Dillman is a 1st captain on the charter boat and jumped in to rescue Lou.

So far, Coast Guard crews and partner agencies have conducted 22 searches over 419 square miles.