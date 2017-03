COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Out with the old and in with the new!

The Colorado Springs Fire Department showed off their new trucks Wednesday.

The two fire engines and aerial truck will be replacing older vehicles as part of a 17-year plan.

It comes as the community continues to grow, along with the number of emergency incidents.

The highest number of calls for service happen on the South Academy corridor, where Engine 7 and the aerial fire truck will serve.

The other fire engine will serve the urban interface.

The new trucks feature LED lighting, better braking capability and diesel technology.

They also represent an investment of more than $1.5 million, which comes out of the City’s general fund.

Mayor John Suthers accepted the trucks on behalf of the city.