2 dead in crash off Old Stage Road

Right now the number of injuries is unknown.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is rolling back an Obama administration rule requiring companies that drill for oil and natural g…
Sponsored by:
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Crews are on the scene of a car crash off Old Stage Road Wednesday night.
Deputies on scene tell FOX21 two people are dead after a car went off the road and into the ravine.
We are working to get more details.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 for the latest.
Advertisement
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.