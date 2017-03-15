2 dead in crash off Old Stage Road

vehicle crash graphic

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Crews are on the scene of a car crash off Old Stage Road Wednesday night.

Deputies on scene tell FOX21 two people are dead after a car went off the road and into the ravine.

Right now the number of injuries is unknown.

We are working to get more details.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 for the latest.

