MONUMENT, Colo. — Authorities are asking for your help finding missing 15-year-old Emily Lucky.

She was last seen Tuesday, March 7 just after 6 a.m. at her home in Monument.

Police say she was last seen wearing black pants and a black hoodie.

Lucky is described as a white girl, 4 feet 11 inches, weighing 120 pounds. She has purple / blond hair and blue eyes.

She also has a pierced lip, multiple ear piercings and a tattoo of a semi-colon on the inside of her left forearm.

Lucky has ties to the Denver metro area. Based on previous statements, police say she may attempt to travel to Las Vegas or Canada.

If you have any information, contact Monument police at 719-481-3253.