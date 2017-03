COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Newly-released figures by the Colorado Department of Labor shows our unemployment rate was 2.8 percent in February.

That percentage is down from 3.4 percent in January.

Last year, nearly 68,000 jobs were added in the state – the fewest in four years.

While the Denver metro area continues to attract most of the new jobs, Colorado Springs has seen the fastest rate of job growth.