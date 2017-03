COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The UCCS Police Department is actively investigating after a student reported being grabbed from behind by an unknown man Monday.

According to UCCS, it happened just before 9 p.m. as the student was walking behind the Roaring Fork building.

The student says the incident ended quickly and the man ran west into the field behind the building.

There were no serious physical injuries reported.

The suspect was wearing a grey in color hoodie.

UCCS police is urging everyone to use caution and report any suspicious activity or persons to the University Police Department.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call 719-2555-3111 and speak to Detective Corporal Martin Toetz. You can also visit the Department of Public Safety located inside the Gateway Hall building.