Related Coverage Sprouts opening third Colorado Springs location this spring

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Sprouts Farmers Market is hiring more than 100 employees for its new store in northeastern Colorado Springs.

The Phoenix-based grocery store chain is opening a new location at the southwest corner of Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road. The 30,000-square-foot store is set to open Wednesday, May 31. It will be the third Sprouts location in Colorado Springs, joining one at Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard and another at North Gate Boulevard and Voyager Parkway.

The company is now hiring employees for more than 100 full and part-time positions at the new store. Open positions include department managers, assistant department managers, department clerks, cashiers, courtesy clerks, backup receivers, administrative coordinators, and scan coordinators.

>> To learn more or apply, visit sprouts.com/careers .