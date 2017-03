COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — School District 11 is considering a new plan to help upkeep their schools.

This November, the District will consider a Mill Levy Override question that they hope will help with aging facilities.

Jason Mackay, Director of Facilities for D-11 says schools like Stratton Elementary School have old buildings, need updated wiring and general upkeep to most areas at the school.

He adds that the District wants the community’s feedback and also wants folks to understand where their tax dollars would be going.

He says it’s not an issue of safety but rather a plan to keep up with the times and making sure to fix potential issues before they become full-blown problems.

Last November, two measures for D-11’s school upkeep failed to pass.

They hope this year, people will see the need and change their minds.