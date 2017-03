FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The mother of two children found locked inside the bedroom of a Fountain home turned herself in to authorities Tuesday.

Police say 25-year-old Kanesha Godin was away on a trip and had arranged for a friend to check on the children once a day, feed them and change their diapers.

According to authorities, Godin had told the friend she had a neighbor providing childcare throughout the day and night while she was out of town.

Police say the unidentified friend contacted authorities after seeing the children in a malnourished condition and learning there was no neighbor caring for them.

It’s unknown how many days Godin had left the children alone in the home.

An arrest warrant was issued for Godin on Tuesday, March 14.

She turned herself in to the Fountain Police Department and is being held on two counts of felony child abuse.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Fountain police at 719-382-8555 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 634-7867.