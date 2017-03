COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Marijuana continues to rise in Colorado Springs.

Police say out of the 29 murders in 2015, two of them were linked to marijuana.

That number rose in 2016 – 8 of the 22 murders involved marijuana.

So far this year, just one murder centered around the drug.

Police say in most cases, robbery of marijuana was a motive, or the victim was killed during a marijuana transaction.