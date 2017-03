DENVER (KDVR) — A newborn girl found dead on Sunday at an east Denver apartment complex was discovered in a trash bin, the Denver Police Department said Tuesday.

Police responded to the 8000 block of East 11th Avenue on a death investigation on Sunday afternoon.

On Monday, police would only confirm that the death at the Lowry North apartment complex involved a newborn.

On Tuesday, the Office of the Medical Examiner referred to the baby as a fetus and said it was found in a container in the dumpster. Officials did not specify what type of container.

An autopsy was completed and the cause and manner of death are pending investigation.

Police have not said how they are treating the investigation.