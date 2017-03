COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A portion of Marksheffel Road has reopened after a monthlong closure.

The stretch of road between Highway 24 and Highway 94 reopened Monday afternoon.

The road closed for construction on February 17. The closure was expected to last six weeks, but the unseasonably warm weather allowed construction crews to get the work done ahead of schedule.

Even though the road has reopened, construction crews will still be present for the next several days. Drivers should continue to use caution in the area.