COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After years of complaining about an eyesore, neighbors in one area are finally seeing some relief.

We first told you about this problem last month.

El Paso County was given permission Tuesday to remove the dilapidated and dangerous structures in the Park Vista area near Austin Bluffs and Academy.

They’ve been illegally stored on the vacant residential lots for nearly three years.

El Paso County officials say they’ve been working on this land code violation for some time in response to multiple complaints that the buildings were unsafe, unsightly and attracting criminals.

However, tracking down the owners took some time.

The owners did not comply with requests to take the buildings down.

So the County Attorney’s Office started the legal process to force compliance.

For more than two years, county staff has been working through changing corporate and out-of-state ownership.