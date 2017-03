PUEBLO, Colo. — Two men were arrested on drug charges Friday after a month-long investigation by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Joshua Chivira, 24, was arrested at a home on McCormick Avenue. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. The arrest comes after Chivira was pulled over on February 19. During the traffic stop, a K9 sniffed the car and detected narcotics, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies searched the car and found heroin, meth, suboxone, pills, and marijuana, all packaged for distribution. An arrest warrant was issued for Chivira on Wednesday.

When deputies went to the home to arrest Chivira, they also found and arrested Zachery Scanlon, 30. Scanlon was wanted on an unrelated warrant for possession of a controlled substance, according to the sheriff’s office.