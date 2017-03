COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Got a library book or two overdue?

Pikes Peak Library District is granting amnesty for all overdue library items returned now until Sunday, March 19.

All late fees on overdue materials, including books, DVDs and video games, will be waived.

PPLD hopes the move will bring members back to the library and materials back to their collections.

Earlier this year, PPLD eliminated overdue fines of children and teen materials and also lowered overdue fines on DVDs and video games.

Library patrons who have other outstanding fines are encouraged to visit the library during the amnesty period to discuss ways to resolve other account issues.

