COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A motorcyclist was injured when he crashed into a curb in northern Colorado Springs early Monday morning, according to police.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Police said the motorcyclist was headed southbound on Academy Boulevard and he went too fast around the curve near Anglo Drive. He hit a curb, lost control, and was ejected from the bike.

Police said the motorcyclist hit his head on the pavement. He was not wearing a helmet.

Police said speed and alcohol are considered factors in the crash.