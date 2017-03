FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding two wanted fugitives.

Andrew Michael Sanders, 32, has felony warrants for possession of drugs and trespass. He is wanted on a cash-only bond of $4,000.

Curtis Edward Hiestand, 26, has a felony warrant for burglary and is wanted on cash/property bond of $5,000.

The sheriff’s office said both are known to the Cañon City area.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 719-784-3411 (press 1), or Crime Stoppers at 719-275-STOP (7867).