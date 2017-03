COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Daylight Saving here in Colorado could be all year-round.

Colorado lawmakers are considering HB 17-1226 – a proposal that would end the practice of springing forward and falling back and leaving us in Daylight Saving Time.

Voters would have to approve the bill in November and then all other states that use Mountain Standard Time would also have to make the switch.

One of the most commonly offered rationales for Daylight Saving Time is the presumption that by extending summer daylight later into the evening, Americans would use less energy.