FOX21 and the American Red Cross are partnering once again to honor some Hometown Heroes–ordinary people who have done something extraordinary for their communities or the lives of others. Today, we’re highlighting our adult hero–a man who risked his life to save his in-laws.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On the day we met Aaron Albin and his family, they were celebrating Ken Holexa’s birthday. It was a special moment, considering not too long ago, he and his wife Dona Holexa could have lost their lives. But they’re here today thanks to Aaron.

“It’s hard not to cry talking about him,” Dona Holexa said. “He’s a good boy.”

On May 26, 2016, Ken and Dona were relaxing at their home in Rush.

“We were sitting watching TV and we heard this horrible crack,” Holexa said.

Their home had been struck by lightning. But they didn’t think much of it until they saw the smoke.

“My wife takes off and she gives me a phone call and says, ‘there’s smoke coming out of the thermostat, better get over there.’ So I jump in the truck, pull out the driveway, go up, and I look up the road and the roof is just engulfed in flames,” Albin said.

Albin got to the home as quickly as he could, and immediately began getting everyone out. He even carried his mother-in-law to safety in his arms.

“She just kept saying, ‘Don’t drop me. Don’t drop me,'” Albin said. “I said, ‘I’m not going to drop you.'”

Albin knew he had to act fast.

“The fires out there, with the wind they’re insane, so a lot can happen real quick,” Albin said.

And it did. Within minutes, the home was in flames.

“I jump up on the roof and I’m fire extinguisher down in the hole,” Albin said. “It was a very hard fire to put out. Even the firefighters said it took a lot longer than it should have.”

The Holexas’ home was a total loss.

“Our whole life has changed since then,” Holexa said. “I mean, we had to replace everything.”

But they know it could have been worse.

“They could have been planning our funeral if it hadn’t been for him,” Holexa said. “He’s our hero. He’s a great son-in-law. We always knew that, but he went beyond to save our lives.”

The Holexas nominated Albin for this award.

Hometown Heroes will get their awards March 16 during a dinner at The Broadmoor.