PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — Four people are facing burglary charges after trying to steal marijuana grow equipment from a vacant home in Pueblo West Sunday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said around 7:15 a.m., they got a call about suspicious activity at a home on West Mangrum Drive. The caller told deputies the garage door was open and a U-Haul was parked in the driveway. Deputies busted an illegal marijuana grow at the home in April, and it has sat vacant ever since.

When deputies arrived, they talked to 32-year-old Phillip Hernandez, who told them he and three others were cleaning up the home and getting it ready for sale. There was no evidence the home was being cleaned, and the suspects could not tell deputies who had hired them to do the work, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies tried to contact the homeowner, but were unsuccessful. When deputies asked who was responsible for the U-Haul, Hernandez told them a woman had give it to him to use for the day. Deputies contacted the woman, who told them she had rented the truck and let Hernandez borrow it after he told her he needed it to move out of his apartment.

Hernandez and three other suspects were arrested on trespass and burglary charges.

Hernandez, who initially gave deputies two fake names, was also charged with criminal impersonation. He also had an unrelated $250,000 warrant for dangerous drugs.

Janell Briseno, 36, also gave deputies a fake name, according to the sheriff’s office. She was charged with criminal impersonation, along with two unrelated warrants. She was also charged with introduction of contraband after deputies found heroin on her during the booking process, according to the sheriff’s office.

The other two suspects are Jenna Frost, 23, and Michael Bond, 36.